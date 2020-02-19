Daytona 500: Juan Pablo Montoya Says You ‘Never Wanna See’ a Wreck Like Ryan Newman’s

Ryan Newman was involved in a major crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday night. A number of NASCAR stars showed support for Newman and even Indy Car stars sent well wishes to the NASCAR veteran, including Juan Pablo Montoya. When Montoya heard the news, he went to Twitter to reveal that that crash is something that should never happen in racing.

Something u never wanna see in a race. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Juan Pablo Montoya (@jpmontoya) February 18, 2020

The crash occurred when Ryan Blaney nudged Newman’s car on the final lap of the Daytona 500. Newman spun out which led to the car hitting the wall, flipping a few times and landing on its roof before skidding on the track. After the race, Blaney spoke to reporters and he was hoping that Newman wasn’t seriously injured.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I thought I was pretty square, but I just got him to the right,” Blaney said per USA Today. “I hope he’s all right. That looked really bad, and it’s not something I wanted to do. It definitely wasn’t intentional.”

The good news Newman’s injuries are non-life-threatening. The extent of his injuries are unknown, but he was talking to doctors and family members as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated that his injuries are not life threatening,” Roush Fenway Racing said in a statement. “We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.”

The President of Roush Fenway, Steve Newmark also released a statement about the NASCAR veteran.

“On behalf of Roush Fenway Racing and Ryan Newman‘s family, we’d like to thank the NASCAR community for the incredible outpouring of support and compassion for Ryan. Your thoughts and prayers have comforted us all,” the statement said. “Ryan remains hospitalized at Halifax Medical Center and we will provide further updates on his condition as they become available.”

Newman, 42, has had his share of success in his NASCAR career. He won the Daytona 500 in 2008 and has finished in the top 10 six times including on Monday night when he finished ninth. He has never won a NASCAR Cup Series Championship but he finished second in 2014.