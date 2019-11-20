‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Kate Flannery Shares Her Favorite Meredith Scene From ‘The Office’

Kate Flannery may have recently captured Dancing With the Stars fans’ hearts during her time competing alongside partner Pasha Pashkov this season, but The Office actress is best remembered for cracking fans up with her wild antics as Meredith Palmer on the critically-acclaimed NBC comedy. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after cheering on her former competitors in the DWTS ballroom Monday, Flannery revealed her favorite moment from her time in the workplace comedy involved showing a little skin.

“I don’t like to toot my own horn, but ‘Casual Friday’ is one of my all-time favorite,” Flannery told the outlet, laughing as she referenced the episode in which Palmer flashes her co-workers repeatedly in a short dress on the newly-instated Casual Friday.

As for a possible The Office reboot? “I have not seen a script,” Flannery said, joking, “I’ve written three, but no one’s accepted them yet…No, in my mind I’ve written them. In my mind.”

While Flannery and Pashkov might not have taken home the Mirrorball Trophy this year, but the 55-year-old actress told Woman’s Day recently that she’s happy to have represented for the women over 50 who feel looked over.

“There’ve been so many women that have been just really pleased that I’m mentioning that I’m in my 50s and that we’re not invisible,” Flannery told the outlet. “You know, people try to treat women in their 50s like they’re kind of done and we’re not. We’re still doing a lot of the heavy lifting and care taking and all that stuff, and that’s been really lovely. And people have said that they look forward to my dance with Pasha every week so it’s really nice and supportive and it’s a nice surprise.”

“I’m a late bloomer,” she added of her own journey. “I got The Office at the age of 40, met my boyfriend when I was 41. There’ve been many things that have come to me much later in life, so I think with age comes a little more gratitude and a little more reality. I think there’s more joy in it so I feel really, really lucky.”

Sending a message to her fellow women in the same age range, “I just want to say to all the women out there, we take ourselves out of the game all the time, we think that ship has sailed, but I’m telling you there’s a dock waiting for you to walk on and a boat waiting for you to step on, so just do it,” Flannery said.

“Whatever you can do to put yourself back in the game, whatever that game is, just do it,” she added. “You’re worth it, everyone’s worth it. There’s so many gifts that come with challenging yourself.”

Photo credit: LISA O’CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images