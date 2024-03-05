Zach and Tori Roloff Quit 'Little People, Big World': Fans Weigh In

Little People, Big World fans are speaking out after Zach and Tori Roloff announced their departure from the long-running TLC series. During a Feb. 22 episode of their podcast Raising Heights, the couple confirmed that they and their children – 6-year-old son Jackson Kyle, Lilah Ray, 4, and Josiah Luke, 21 months – made the decision to leave the series after 25 seasons and have not been part of the series for the past six months. "We are not coming back to Little People Big World. Like, we are done. That part of our lives, that chapter has closed," Tori, who joined the show in season 10, told fans. Zach, who appeared on the show since its 2006 debut, added, "the chapter is closed regardless of us being asked back or not. We made it pretty clear. We're done with that chapter for multiple reasons." Zach, 33, and Tori, 31, said numerous issues went into their decision to step away from the series, Zach explaining that "this last cycle was rough, between the family, the farm deal and we are done with it." Tori stated that it is "hard to put everything into a project that you no longer believe in," adding that "it was no longer a project that we really believed in, and so the last year was hard." The couple said their three children were "a really large portion of our reasoning for maybe not doing the show anymore," Tori sharing that Jackson began "voiced his opinion on things that he doesn't want to be a part of with the filming of the show." News of their departure came as a shock from fans. After the couple opened up about their decision to exit the series and the factors that contributed to that decision, fans flocked to social media to speak out about the news. Keep scrolling to see what fans had to say.

The series 'won't be the same' without Zach and Tori "It's not going to be the same without you guys on there," one fan commented on the couple's Instagram post announcing the news. "Zach reminds me so much of my oldest son and I have enjoyed watching him grow up. Will also miss seeing those cute kids of yours! Best wishes for whatever comes next!"

Fans express hope Zach mends relationship with his father "You're going to regret 'taking a break' from your Dad and Caryn. It's time to get over your temper tantrum about the farm and love all family members. Life is short Zach," one person wrote. Another person echoed that sentiment, commenting, "what both Zack and Tori will regret when they mature, is the way they have mishandled Matt Roloff."

Praised for listening to their children While the announcement of their departure was met with plenty of mixed reactions, many fans praised the couple for listening to their children and their discomfort filming. "I'm just here to say, you guys rock. You stand your ground and hold your own. The true fans can see that," wrote one viewer. "Kudos to you for listening to Jackson about not wanting to film and it being an eye opener for you guys on stepping away. Really loving the podcast! Keep up the great content! Ignore these negative Nancys. They're just bored and want to pick apart your shows!" "I love that you listen to Jackson and take his feedback to heart and serious considerations. It shows how much you guys really want what's best, love, and care for your children," added another person.

Zach and Tori accused of being 'entitled' "Maybe if they would have been a little thankful for what the show has enabled them to do I might have changed my opinion of them but they are literally the definition of living an entitled life," one person wrote on Reddit. "They don't see what Matt has done for the family, he provided huge for his kids which allowed them to have a stay at home mother and a huge farm to explore daily. So tired of how bad everything else has been for them. Thank goodness they're leaving." "Once again they bite the hands that fed them! I like both of them but neither one of them work! How lucky to have the luxury to stay home with your kids," somebody else commented.

Some fans applaud the decision After hearing the news, one person said they "love how Zach speaks his truth no one knows him better than himself or what he thinks or how he feel about a situation keep on speaking for yourself Zach your beliefs." Another viewer wrote, "so much respect for you guys, keep doing you, I have watched the show since it aired and loved you guys as like my own family truly."