Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff Reunite After 12 Years

Will Smith will return to his rap roots and reunite with DJ Jazzy Jeff for a pair of reunion shows this summer.

The duo, who originally performed as DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, are set for two European festivals, where they’ll dust off some of their classics for their first performance in 12 years.

Smith and Jeff (real name Jeffrey Allen Townes) each announced the shows with a nostalgic reveal video full of classic footage of the pair.

“First two shows are locked!! Y’all ready?” Smith said in a Facebook post.

“Yup..and THIS IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!! #JJFPReturn #vinyldestination,” Jeff said.

The first reunion concert will be at the Summerblast Festival in Croatia on Aug. 26. The second will take place at the Livewire Festival in the U.K. on Aug. 27.

Smith and Jeff were each born and raised in West Philadelphia where they joined forces in 1985 to from DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince.

They had their breakout success with 1988’s He’s the DJ, I’m the Rapper which featured the hit “Parents Just Don’t Understand.” “Parents” took home the first Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance and led to Smith’s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Smith and Jeff continued to collaborate until Smith’s career as a movie star took off in 1994. Smith continued to make solo music until 2005, but Jeff has remained musically active ever since.

They’ve only reunited handful of time over the years. Most notably on Smith’s solo albums and for a Live 8 benefit performance in 2005.

Jeff did not appear when the Fresh Prince cast reunited for a photo together in March, despite being a recurring character on the show.

Smith is set to star in the upcoming Netflix epic Bright in December.

