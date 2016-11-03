Video Obtained From The Pentagon Paints Terrifying Dystopian Future

If the predictions in this video are correct, the future is not

looking so bright. Rather, it is absolutely horrifying.

A five-minute video titled “Megacities: Urban Future, the Emerging Complexity,” obtained by The Intercept, has been used by the Pentagon’s Joint Special Operations University. According to the shocking video, when the year 2030 comes around the citizens of urban cities may be living a real-life version of Divergent, RoboCop, and Escape From New York.

At the beginning of the brief clip, the narrator lists off several apocalyptic endemics in the urban environments such as “criminal networks,” “substandard infrastructure,” “religious and ethnic tensions,” “impoverishment, slums,” “open landfills, over-burdened sewers,” and a “growing mass of unemployed.”

The video was retrieved via the Freedom of Information Act and claims that the only thing that stands between utter chaos for the people and Dhaka (or even New York City) is the U.S. Army.

The haunting video says that the U.S. military is fundamentally ill-equipped for future battles in overpopulated cities.

“Even our counterinsurgency doctrine, honed in the cities of Iraq and the mountains of Afghanistan, is inadequate to address the sheer scale of population in the future urban reality,” the narrator says. “We are facing environments that the masters of war never foresaw, warns the narrator. We are facing a threat that requires us to redefine doctrine and the force in radically new and different ways.”

While the Pentagon may be convinced that this the future outlined in this video is factual, there are some people who are not as convinced.

Mike Davis, author of Buda’s Wagon: A Brief History of the Car Bomb and Planet of Slums,was one of the viewers that was not impressed by the startling information presented in the video.

“This is a fantasy, the idea that there is a special military science of megacities,” Davis said. “It’s simply not the case. They seem to envision large cities with slum peripheries governed by antagonistic gangs, militias, or guerrilla movements that you can somehow fight using special ops methods. In truth, that’s pretty far-fetched. … You only have to watch Black Hawk Down and scale that up to the kind of problems you would have if you were in Karachi, for example. You can do special ops on a small-scale basis, but it’s absurd to imagine it being effective as any kind of strategy for control of a megacity.”

The U.S. military does not seem to agree with Mike Davis in the slightest.

“This is the world of our future,” the narrator of the video said. “It is one we are not prepared to effectively operate within and it is unavoidable. The threat is clear. Our direction remains to be defined. The future is urban.”

