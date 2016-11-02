Val Kilmer Addresses Oral Cancer Rumor From ‘Misinformed’ Michael Douglas

While Val Kilmer “loves” Michael Douglas, The Ghost and the Darkness star says he’s completely “misinformed” when it comes to his oral cancer status.

Michael Douglas recently mentioned Kilmer was battling another bout of oral cancer, saying “things don’t look too good for him.” He added that his “prayers are with him” and “that’s why you haven’t heard too much from Val lately.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, Kilmer took to Facebook to address the rumors, saying they’re completely untrue.

“I love Michael Douglas but he is misinformed. The last time I spoke to him was almost two years ago, when I asked him for a referral for a specialist to get a diagnosis for a lump in my throat, which prevented me from continuing a tour of my play CITIZEN TWAIN,” Kilmer wrote on his Facebook. “I ended up using a team at UCLA and have no cancer whatsoever.”

Kilmer said some fans worried his “reliance on prayer and love” meant he wasn’t taking care of himself, but assured them that wasn’t the case.

“Some fans have mistakenly thought my silence about my personal issues meant that somehow I wasn’t being responsible to my health, because of my reliance on prayer and Love,” Kilmer continued. “Nothing could be further from the truth. Altho I am very grateful for all the support from around the world, when people found out I had a physical challenge. I hope this puts to rest any further concerns about my health by publications that have no respect for the truth.”

We’re happy to learn Kilmer is still cancer free and wish him the best in his upcoming films!

[ H/T E Online ]