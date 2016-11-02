Tuck Everlasting Author Natalie Babbitt Dead At 84

Famous author Natalie Babbitt has passed away at the age of 84 after a long battle with lung cancer. She died at her home in Hamden, Connecticut on Monday.

Babbitt wrote the famous Tuck Everlasting along with many others including The Devil’s Storybook, Dick Foote and the Shark, and The Something, among many others.

Babbitt’s husband described the beloved author as “remarkable” and “loving and wonderful.” He said she was a woman who left her mark on the literary world with her stories:

She once said that her ambition was just to leave a little scratch on the rock. I think she did that with Tuck Everlasting.

Babbitt wrote and illustrated dozens of books, but her best known work was Tuck Everlasting. The novel was named an American Library Association notable book. It has been adapted into two movies, including a 2002 Disney film, and a Broadway play.

She also received a Newbery Honor for her 1971 book Knee-Knock Rise and the inaugural E.B. White Award for achievement in children’s literature by the American Academy of Arts and Letters in 2013.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this tragic time.

