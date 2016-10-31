This Tweet Just Won Halloween

If you’re looking for the best tweet from all of Halloween this year, search no more.

One Twitter user just won Halloween and the Internet by sharing his hilarious take on a super awkward moment.

Tbt to Halloween when I dressed as the babadook but my friend’s house had more of a grown ups drinking wine vibe pic.twitter.com/PoGKUFeLLw — Katie Dippold (@katiedippold) June 30, 2016

Back in June, screenwriter Katie Dippold tweeted a TBT photo of a Halloween party in which she dressed up in full costume but nobody else did. Dippold showed up the party dressed like the Babadook, from the movie of the same title, and she was hilariously out of place.

Dippold tweeted: “Tbt to Halloween when I dressed as the babadook but my friend’s house had more of a grown ups drinking wine vibe.”

The outrageously funny tweet has gone on to receive over 71k retweets and more than 135k favorites.

In case you missed the movie, the babadook wears a big black top hat looks like a creepy ghoulish creature.

Dippold recently chatted with the New York Mag about the awkward experience.

“I kind of want to just stop tweeting because I feel like that tweet just shows my soul,” Dippold said. “There’s no reason for me to ever write anything, just like, if you want to learn about me, just look at that photo and that’s it, there’s nothing else to say.”

While this moment was might have been unfortunate for Katie Dippold, twitter user David Sanchez made a fantastic tribute to her epic fail.

Sanchez tweeted: “Tbt to Halloween when I went to my friend’s house for a grown ups drinking wine party but there was more of a babadook vibe.”

Tbt to Halloween when I went to my friend’s house for a grown ups drinking wine party but there was more of a babadook vibe. pic.twitter.com/I2ROJBHkfB — david sanchez (@gotham146) October 30, 2016

Sanchez’s hilarious take on Dippold’s Halloween disaster has gone on to receive nearly 17k retweets and almost 35k favorites, which is quite remarkable considering Sanchez only has 57 followers.

“I think one of my friends even commented on the ratio of followers to retweets was astronomical,” he said.

While the photo has now gone viral, Sanchez explained that it didn’t take off on social media right at first. “The original photo I posted to Facebook and it got like five likes. Nobody cared,” Sanchez said while chatting with BuzzFeed. “I’ve had to do some explaining.”

Of the thousands of retweets from people all over the world, even Katie Dippold herself has retweeted the incredible photo.

Do you think this tweet just won Halloween?

