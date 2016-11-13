Singer-Songwriter Leon Russell Dies at His Home in Nashville

Singer, Songwriter Leon Russell has passed away in his sleep at his home in Nashville on Sunday morning.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma native was a member of the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2011 with a long list of celebrity collaborations including: Elton John, Willie Nelson, and the New Grass Revival.

“A Song for You,” was on his 1930 debut album has been recorded again my several artists including Ray Charles who ended up winning a Grammy for his version.

His death was confirmed on his Facebook page and his offical website.

