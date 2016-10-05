Rihanna Prays for Hurricane Victims in Haiti

Hurricane Matthew has recently hit landfall in Haiti and is travelling towards the United States through the Caribbean Sea. As of now, it’s hard to determine the damage the storm caused, but people are praying for those in Haiti, including Rihanna.

On Tuesday night, after the hurricane hit the battered shores of Haiti, the pop star took to twitter to let her fans – and anyone who could read it – know that she was sending her prayers to those in Haiti.

Videos by PopCulture.com

My heart absolutely breaks for Haiti 🇭🇹 !!! Prayers up for my brothers and sisters who’ve fallen victim to this tragic event! 🙏🏿 — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 5, 2016

“My heart absolutely breaks for Haiti!! Prayers up for my brothers and sisters who’ve fallen victim to this tragic event!” she wrote.

Haiti has been victim to a number of natural disasters over the years. Most recently, in 2010 the island suffered from two very strong earthquakes that devastated the entire country. Buildings collapsed, towns were turned to rubble, and countless lives were lost. The island nation is still recovering.

Rihanna is from the small island nation of Barbados. It is located just 1,000 miles south of Haiti in the Caribbean Sea, but it did not suffer from the hurricane. Cuba, however, which is northwest of Haiti will be hit by Matthew as the storm slowly makes its way toward the southeastern coast of the U.S.

[H/T Billboard]