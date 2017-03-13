More Scary Details Have Surfaced About Richard Simmons’ ‘Disappearance’

All new details have surfaced regarding the shocking “disappearance” of fitness guru Richard Simmons. Dan Taberski, the host of the new podcast Missing Richard Simmons, has revealed that he has his own theory on what has happened to the 68-year-old Sweatin’ to the Oldies star.

Taberski recently did a phone interview with The New York Times dish on the purpose of the wildly popular podcast he launched a couple weeks ago.

“The podcast explores all the possible reasons Richard Simmons would stop being Richard Simmons. And some of them are outlandish. Some of them make total sense. And some of them are a little sad,” Taberski said. “I have my own theory, but we get to that toward the end. And it’s not really something that people have discussed, and it speaks less to this sort of weird mystery that nobody ever wanted in the first place.”

Taberski invited Simmon’s former massage therapist and friend, Mauro Oliveira, to discuss the situation in the third episode of the podcast. Oliveira believes that Simmons is being held hostage by his housekeeper, Theresa Reveles.

“It’s possible, for sure. I think our skepticism of the more outlandish parts of that theory are clear in that episode,” Taberski said. “It had been reported before, and others who know Richard didn’t dismiss it out of hand, so we clearly needed to raise it.”

While Taberski seems unconvinced by the theory, Simmon’s rep, Tom Estey, has spoken out and claimed that the hostage idea is a “load of crap,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Because of the massive speculation regarding Richard Simmons’ well-being, law enforcement officials visited the exercise instructors’ Beverly Hills home several weeks ago. However, the police concluded from the search that Richard was “fine.”

“There is no issue for the police to be involved with,” an LAPD detective said. “Mr. Simmons simply wants privacy.”

Dan Taberski strongly disagrees with cops.

“The concern is that he is not just taking time off. He’s not just retired. He’s not just stepping away from the spotlight. The concern is that he’s cut off every person he knows. It’s impossible not to be concerned about that,” Taberski said. “And every person I’ve talked to, every friend who’s known him for years, everybody is concerned.”

Mauro Oliveira has also speculated as to why Richard Simons’ stepped away from the spotlight.

“He used to have friends over all the time, dinner parties all the time,” he said. “That’s why it bogs my mind that he decided to ‘completely abandon the world.’”

Oliveira blames Simmons’ housekeepers and his team of advisers.

“They are doing a terrible job to take care of his legacy of himself,” he said. “To take care of the amazing life that he had helping people.”

One year ago this month, Richard Simmons spoke to ET. During the interview, he claimed that he was doing just fine.

“I am just in my house right now,” he shared. “The people that surround me are wonderful people who take great care of me.”

