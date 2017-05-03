Priest Leaves Savage Note for People Heading Into Confessional

It’s tough out there for a priest these days.

If you’re Catholic, you’re probably familiar with the act of going to confessional.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But for those of you who aren’t familiar with it, it generally goes a little something like this: You go to church, wait in line, and confess your sins to a priest who is on duty.

Then, the priest tells you your penance for those sins, which usually includes saying a few (or several) prayers.

Seems simple enough, but it can be a bit of a process for all parties involved. So when this sign surfaced on Reddit, it was only a matter of time before it went totally viral.

The sign, posted by an unnamed priest, takes confession time a little differently than most. It comes with a few stipulations. Like, confessional ends at exactly 5:30 p.m. And you know, don’t bother with the details. Just get straight to the nitty-gritty of the sin and be on with your spiritual self.

Needless to say, the internet has reacted in truly hilarious fashion.

One commenter said, “I just wanna hear the dirty stuff, you can forego the boring details surrounding it,” pretending to be the voice of the priest who put up the sign.

While another questioned the need for confessional in such a technological age, saying “Shouldn’t there be an app for this by now?” to which a quick-witted person said, “There is. Sindr.”

We have so many questions for this priest and his efficiency.

More News:

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com