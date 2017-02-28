Nurse Accused Of Secretly Recording Naked Patients

A nurse in Pennsylvania reportedly took secret photographs and videos of eight naked patients during appointments at a dermatology office, authorities have said.

James Close, 45, initially was charged earlier this month with recording a nude 17-year-old teenage girl while working at Penn Medicine Dermatology in Yardley, but investigators later found videos of seven additional female patients and three more clips of the teen in his iPhone, according to court documents.

Police were called to the practice on Feb. 13 after the 17-year-old spotted a silver iPhone on the ground while she was undressing to receive radiation treatment for a skin disorder.

“The iPhone’s screen indicated that it was recording live video and that it had been doing so for 25 seconds,” Detective Richard Meehl said in the affidavit of probable cause. “She could see her full nude reflection on the active iPhone camera. She turned the phone over to facility staff upon discovering it at her feet.”

After the initial issue, detectives obtained a search warrant for Close’s phone and discovered around 18 videos depicting the teen and seven other victims under Close’s care.

According to court records, four of the women are completely nude and one is nude below her torso. None of them consented to be recorded by Close, authorities said.

According to police, Close’s voice is recognizable on the videos and his face is even seen in one. The videos found on his phone dated from Jan. 18 through his arrest on Feb. 13, range from 13 seconds to more than three minutes long.

Close is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on 43 new charges and is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail, according to Larry King, a spokesman for the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials at Penn Medicine declined early Tuesday to indicate how long Close had been employed and whether he had any prior disciplinary issues at the practice.

