33-Year-Old Teacher Arrested For Sleeping With Student After Overheard Bragging About It

Many students might fantasize about carrying on in a secret romantic relationship with one of their teachers, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s illegal. It’s no surprise that the 16-year-old who had been sleeping with 33-year-old teacher Rebecca Reeves would brag about his conquests, but when his mom overheard him, it sparked a week-long investigation that led to Reeves’ arrest.

Reeves was arrested and charged with two counts of having sex with the teen. Supposedly, their intimate relationship began last October when the student was only 16.

Following the probe into the sexual relations, Reeves fled her home and moved to another area when her superiors at Southern Nash High School, Bailey, NC began to move in on the inappropriate behavior.

When she failed to show up for a meeting with her bosses to handle the situation, she was immediately fired.

From there, school officials handed over their findings to the authorities who issued a warrant for her arrest.

