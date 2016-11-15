Mother Found Dead After 5-Year-Old Abandoned at NYC Bus Terminal Gives Cops Home Address

When police found a five-year-old girl alone at the Port Authority bus terminal in New York City, they were not expecting to discover a tragedy when they went to her home.

Upon investigating, authorities discovered the body of her mother in their Stamford, Conn. apartment, according to CBS New York.

The already horrific situation could have had a much worse ending if a uniformed officer hadn’t noticed the young girl standing alone in the bus station. She was exhausted and crying. When the officer approached, the girl said her father had told her to wait in that spot, but hadn’t returned.

The young child was able to give police her home address, which is where they found her mother had been the victim of an apparent homicide.

Stamford police are now searching for the girl’s father, who authorities believe may be responsible for killing the woman and abandoning the young girl at the busy bus terminal.

The child appeared unharmed, according to reports, but officials had not determined whether she had witnessed her mother’s death.

