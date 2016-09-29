Marvel Mystery Movie, The Predator, And More To Get IMAX Release

IMAX is looking to up the ante over the next few years, as four films were announced to the company’s release slate.

On Tuedsay, IMAX Corporation and Twentieth Century Fox added to their long-time partnership when a deal was reached to include four of the company’s biggest releases over the next couple of years.

The first title on the list is the third installment of a popular YA novel adaptation, Maze Runner: The Death Cure. The film will follow the continued journeys of a teenage group fighting for survival.

In addition to The Death Cure, this deal includes two other big-budget sci-fi properties. The Predator is the studio’s latest stab at reviving the 80s series, and Atila: Battle Angel is the latest epic from director Robert Rodriguez, chronicling the futuristic adventrues of a female cyborg.

The most intriguing entry to this list is the unnamed Marvel film from Fox. The only thing known about the future Marvel movies from the studio, are that they must only involve characters of the Fantastic Four and X-Men franchises. Those characters are the only Marvel properties that Fox has the rights to, so the options are somewhat limited.

These films aren’t scheduled to be shot on IMAX camera, instead they will each be remastered for the big-screen releases.

Source: IMAX