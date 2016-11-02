Man Steals Police Car, Live Streams Entire Thing On Facebook

A man in Tulsa stole a police car and live streamed the entire incident on Facebook.

On Monday night, John Martin Pinney, who is on probation for several convictions, led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended in his home in Collinsville.

Around 10 p.m., Pinney jacked the vehicle from the Fifth Street and Denver Avenue area in Downtown.

The police started a massive search for the police cruiser. The Skiatook police eventually spotted the car and pursued Pinney while he was driving at “extremely high rates of speed,” reportedly going close to 100 mph according to the arrest records.

The 25-year-old criminal shared four videos on Facebook Live. In the footage, Pinney can be seen using the officer’s personal iPad, and speaking about a slew of different topics ranging from his experience in prison to his musical preferences.

In one of the videos, Pinney claims that has been out of prison for a few months and even said that he walked from Missouri to Tulsa while carrying a bag of clothes.

During the chase, the arrest report mentioned that Pinney sped through several residential areas where children were trick-or-treating, according to Tulsa World.

When Pinney finally pulled into his driveway in the 14100 block of North 86th East Avenue in Collinsville, the lengthy pursuit finally came to a halt. While being apprehended, Pinney allegedly resisted the Skiatook officers.

Police Spokeswoman Jeanne MacKenzie said that that Pinney was able to steal the car when an officer left her vehicle unattended during a coffee break.

Pinney spotted the key in the unoccupied police cruiser and proceeded to take off in the vehicle.

“Most criminals are opportunists, and he was presented with an opportunity to steal a police car, and he took that,” MacKenzie said. “I don’t know if there’s a motive behind it.”

Mackenzie also commented on Pinney’s use of social media to broadcast the incident.

“All it is for us is evidence for court,” MacKenzie said. “When you’re on video in a stolen police car, you really can’t deny that you did that. They’re using it, I think, for attention or to try to get notoriety. We use it as an evidence tool.”

According to the state records, Pinney is serving a suspended sentence until 2020 for assault and battery on a police officer. He is also on probation for possession of a stolen vehicle, larceny of an automobile, and receiving stolen property.

