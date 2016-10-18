Man Jumps Off 129-Foot Building, Barely Misses Dock Below

There are a lot of daredevils out there and many of them are posting their latest stunts on YouTube for the whole world to see. Many are both breathtaking and terrifying. The latest post from 8Booth, however, is borderline stupid as the jumper seems to barely miss a dock while attempting to jump in the water.

8Booth is a YouTube channel that features one particular daredevil climbing up cliffs and buildings. Then, he decides to jump. To be fair, his jumps usually involve landing in water, which is survivable. However, many times, 8Booth seems to get dangerously close to hitting the ground instead of the water.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The latest jump, which is off a building at Newport Harbor, is an insane 129 feet down. 8Booth jumps from the roof of a building into the harbor, right near a dock where a boat is stationed. What makes this particular jump so nail biting is that it’s clear from the first time 8Booth looks over the building’s edge that he will land way too close to the dock.

Luckily, he makes the jump without injury.

The video comes with two points of view, the first is from the camera mounted at his mouth, which is where viewers will get a continuous view of the water below. The second point of view is from a camera mounted on 8Booth’s hand. It’s that second camera that shows just how close he came to hitting the dock. Check it out, right at the end of the video.

How much would someone have to pay you to take that same jump?

[H/T YouTube]