Jose Fernandez’s Death Certificate Reveals The Late MLB Player Was Divorced

Jose Fernandez’s death certificate has surfaced and revealed a shocking detail about the late MLB star. The document clearly states that the Miami Marlins pitcher was married at one point in his life, but was divorced at the time of his death, according to TMZ.

In the death certificate, it specifically displays Fernandez’s marital status. When he passed away last September, it was known that Jose had a pregnant girlfriend. However, this is the first time that the information has surfaced regarding Jose once being a married man.

Jose passed away at the age of 24. He died in a boating accident and was found in the ocean at 3:15 in the morning. While it is uncertain as to who was driving the boat at the time of the crash, the authorities have determined that Jose had alcohol and cocaine in his system at his time of death.

The athlete was cremated in Fort Lauderdale.

Before his untimely passing, Jose Fernandez was looking at a promising future as a professional pitcher. He was also looking forward to becoming a father.

Fernandez’s agent, Scott Boras said of his client: “When [Jose] found out he was going to be a father he wanted to know: ‘Am I going to be a good father?’ and I told him, ‘You’re going to be a great father, because you’re going to treat your child like your mother treated you. And you’ll know exactly what to do.’ The next day he bought a glove and put Penelope on it for his unborn daughter.”

“He pitched for his mother and grandmother,” Boras said. “What a relationship. Rarely do you see a mother and a son and grandmother while in the middle of Major League game reflect a relationship that was so loving and so close.”

Fernandez and two of his friends died in the tragic boating accident. Earlier this month, the report surfaced that the families of the other men were suing Fernandez’s estate.

The families of 25-year-old Eduardo Rivero and 27-year-old Emilio Jesus Macias Attorney Christopher Royer have tapped attorney Christopher Royer to file their claim. Each family is seeking $2 million.

Ralph Fernandez, the Fernandez family’s attorney, has spoken out saying that it is “highly unlikely” the Rivero and Macias families will receive a settlement in the lawsuit.

