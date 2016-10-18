James Franco Sued For Allegedly Head-Butting Photographer

Celebrity photographers can have it rough. Not only are they responsible for getting great photos, but there have been times when celebrities have been known to fight them off. In the case of one photographer, celebrity James Franco attacked him, even though the photographer wasn’t taking Franco’s photo.

Photographer David Tonnenssen was taking photos during a Lana Del Rey concert back in 2014. While taking photos of Del Rey, Tonnenssen heard a commotion behind him, so naturally, he turned around. That was when he found himself starring into the face of actor James Franco.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Tonnenssen, the Pineapple Express actor had a “blank expression of joy on his face” and that he was smiling “demonically” at him. Before Tonnenssen knew it, Franco charged at him, head-butted him in the stomach, and knocked him on the ground. Afterward, Franco ran into the crowd, leaving Tonnenssen on the ground.

The impact of Franco’s hard head to Tonnenssen’s stomach required the photographer to go to the hospital. Since then, Tonnenssen has suffered “severe and permanent physical and psychological injuries.” Due to this, he has decided to sue Franco for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He is seeking monetary and punitive damages.

Being head-butted in the stomach might not cause someone to suffer emotional and psychological damage, but the sight of James Franco with a “demonic” smile certainly would.