Guy Loses Shoe Mid-Air While Parachuting Then Catches It Again

An incredible moment was captured on camera when a skydiver lost his shoe mid-air and then somehow managed to retireve and put it back on!

While the skydiver and his friend appear to jump at the same time, one man loses his shoe when the other diver pulls it off of his foot. When the first man plummets towards the ground, he lets go of the shoe and releases it into the air.

The shoeless skydiver attempts to direct his downward path towards the it, but the sneaker is moving with exceptional speed. Amazingly, when the trainer flies back towards him for a third time, the shoe hits him right in the chest allowing him to get his hands on it.

As he continued to hurtle through the sky, the man reaches down and puts the shoe back on his foot.

Luckily for the skydiver, the shoe hit him in his abdomen. Due to the velocity with which the sneaker was flying through the air it looked like it could have turned the footwear into a seriously painful projectile!

When the skydivers landed on the ground, the man pulled his shirt up to reveal a huge red mark on his chest from where the shoe hit him. He probably was in a bit of pain initially, but it was undoubtedly worth it to experience this insanely cool moment.

While there is likely an extremely high degree of luck involved in this incident, it’s still undeniably impressive that the skydiver was able to recover his shoe in mid-air.

The video was first shared by Skydiver Garage, and has since gone viral on various social media outlets.

In this amazing moment, do you think luck was more involved or was this straight up skills being displayed by the sky diver?

