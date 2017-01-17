George Michael’s Cousin, Andros Georgiou, Speaks Out About Rift Between Family And Fadi Fawaz

George Michael’s cousin, Andros Georgiou, is speaking out for the first time about a growing rift between Michael’s family and his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

According to People, Fawaz claimed that he had discovered Michael dead in his bed on Christmas morning. He did at age 53 in his home in Oxfordshire, England, home. People reports that he died of heart failure, but police said earlier this month that his autopsy results were “inconclusive,” adding “further tests will now be carried out” but “Mr. Michael’s death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.”

Georgiou disputes Fawaz’s claim that he and Michael were “together 24 hours a day” and has posed questions his story about finding him in his bed on Christmas Day.

Georgiou took to Facebook Sunday to address the matter:

They never lived together. [Fadi] lived at one of Yogs’ [a family nickname for George] in Regent Park. And even if they were, WHY were they not together on Christmas Eve? and WHY did he sleep in the car? Too many questions have come up.

He continued and revealed even more anger he had towards the situation:

Every day I get more angry at the lies I am reading. I pray that this nobody doesn’t earn a penny from Yog’s death — any money he is offered for his so-called story should go straight to one of Yog’s charities which now you all know how many. He never took any credit — he was in every word the peoples’ hero apart, from being the one of biggest talents this country has ever produced. A true gentleman that lost his way. If only there were not so many YES people around him, he would be alive today.

Georgiou then tapped into suicide and justice being served:

One thing is for sure this was not an act of suicide. If I was around this would never [have] happened and I have to live with that the rest of my life… I have to pray that the police come to the conclusion I have and justice will be served.

Fawaz’s Twitter account claimed in early January, “the only thing George wanted is to DIE, he tried numbers [sic] of times to kill himself many times … and finally he managed.”

Fawaz later denied having sent the tweets, claiming his Twitter account had been hacked. Days after that, Michael’s family issued a joint statement removing themselves from speculation around the cause of the singer’s death.

“In the week since his tragic death there has been much comment and speculation concerning George and the circumstances surrounding his death,” the family said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. “There will inevitably be more in the future. The family remain devastated by his passing and have no wish to comment in relation to any such speculation, whether current or in the future.”

