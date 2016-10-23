Fire Claims Toddler’s Life, Dog Huddles At His Side

A tragic story comes out of Spokane, Washington this morning as a young toddler and his dog were killed in a house fire Saturday evening. The dog apparently tried to protect the young boy as he held on to his teddy bear.

According to spokesman Brian Schaeffer, the terrier-mix stayed back to try and help the young toddler, but the blaze of fire melted the bed’s metal frame. Three other children and two adults managed to escape the fire in Spokane’s Hillyard neighborhood.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Neighbor Jerry Atabelo told The Spokesman-Review that he saw flames and heard screaming before going to bed. He then hooked up his 150-foot water hose, and with the help of neighbors, tried to extinguish the fire, but did not succeed.

The smoke detector battery had been removed and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this tragic time.

[H/T ABC 7]