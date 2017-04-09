Amber Rose Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating French Montana

Although Amber Rose just recently split from Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy in February, fans are already pairing her up with celebrity bachelors.

However, Amber is reminding everyone that she is still as single as ever.

Recently, rumors have been swirling that the model has sparked up a romance with rapper French Montana. Although the two were all smiles in the social media pics and videos posted from a birthday they attended, their captions seemed to say reveal that they’re more like family.

On Saturday, Rose and French both took to Instagram to share highlights from hip-hop artist Belly’s birthday bash. In one of the videos, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant lays her head on French’s shoulder, flirting with the camera.

“My bruvaaa @frenchmontana,” she captioned it. “🔥🔥🔥 straight 🔥🔥🔥#UNFORGETTABLE.”

💕❤️ My bruvaaa @frenchmontana 🔥🔥🔥 straight 🔥🔥🔥#UNFORGETTABLE A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

“Happy Birthday @belly,” another post read, which featured MUVA rocking a bright orange dress as she posed with the birthday boy and Basketball Wives star Duffey.

And according to a snap posted by French, Drake later joined in on the party, too!

Earlier this month, Rose and French initiated renewed romance rumors when the two both posted the same sexy pic to Instagram. Rose’s post remains on her page with the caption “my muf**kin Bruva,” while the rapper has since deleted his.

My Mufuckin Bruva @frenchmontana ❤ A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Apr 1, 2017 at 9:58pm PDT

