Prosecutors File Motion To Stop Murder Conviction Against Aaron Hernandez From Being Dismissed

Aaron Hernandez’s lawyers have filed a legal motion to have the ex-NFL star’s murder conviction dismissed in light of his recent passing.

Under a longstanding Massachusetts law called abatement ab initio, anyone who dies before exhausting all legal options in terms of appeals technically dies under the presumption of innocence. Basically, if the precedent is upheld, it will be as if the former New England Patriots player was never found guilty in his 2015 murder conviction.

Despite the abatement law, the Bristol County D.A.’s Office has responded by saying that Hernandez should not be “rewarded” for committing suicide, according to TMZ. The D.A. also argues that the law is outdated as it is not recognized in multiple states and that it should not be applicable if the person on trial dies by suicide.

Aaron Hernandez’s legal team has also been busy after filing a civil case in regards to the private information about him that has leaked in the media.

George Leontire, one of the Hernandez family’s lawyers, said, “Individuals within the government who are leaking such information are in violation of the policies and procedures of their respective agencies and should be immediately terminated.”

Leontire essentially called for the firing of anyone guilty of leaking information.

“Although most of the leaked information is false, the media credits such information because the leaks come from individuals with positions in government and law enforcement who are under your control,” Leontire said.

One of the critical issues that surfaced since Hernandez’s death is that he reportedly wrote three different suicide notes. The initial rumors were that the letters were addressed to Aaron’s fiancé, his 4-year-old daughter, and reported prison lover. However, other reports have claimed that there was no such letter written to a gay lover.

“Notwithstanding the relevancy of any such personal effects and writings to your investigation, the family has an absolute right to privacy in all personal property and writings during and after the investigation,” Leontire said.

Another rumor surrounding Hernandez’s death was that he was high on a synthetic form of marijuana. However, the toxicology reports have revealed that Aaron had no such drugs in his system at the time of his death. Learn more here.

