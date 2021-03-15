John Legend Angered Chrissy Teigen During His Grammy Awards Acceptance Speech

✖

Chrissy Teigen got angry with John Legend after he won a Grammy Award on Sunday night. Legend won a Grammy for R&B Album of the Year and went to Instagram to react to the win. However, the 42-year-old singer forgot to mention his wife.

"So grateful to win my 12th Grammy today, my 3rd for Best R&B Album," Legend said. "Thank you to all my collaborators on [Bigger Love], especially my big brother and executive producer [Raphael Saadiq]. Thank you to my entire team. We all worked hard to make this album and then promote it during a global pandemic. "It wasn’t an ideal situation but we made the best of it and hopefully gave the world some music that helped make their days and nights a little better. Love you all!

When Teigen read the post, she went to Twitter and jokingly wrote "this motherf—r ???? helloooo?? caption !!!!" She did celebrate Legend's win when it was annoucned during the pre-show. Whey they learned about the win, the couple was cooking a meal at home. "John, you just won R&B album of the year. How are you going to celebrate?" Teigen said, with John adding, "Mincing garlic!" Teigen also didn't realize they were going to televised the award.

On Twitter, Teigen wrote, "gasp john's award is now being televised!!! all hands on deck, I am gonna get grammy glam and take pics and go to the Beverly Hills hotel like it's there (it is nowhere). Legend is no stranger to the Grammy Awards, winning 12 trophies since 2006. The most recent Grammy is for his album Bigger Love which was released in June 2020.

"I knew I was releasing it into crazy times: Not only were we in the middle of a pandemic, but just after we announced that we were going to release the album on June 19th, we saw video of George Floyd being killed and people protesting in the streets," Legend told The Oprah Magazine at the time of the album release. "A lot was going on, but I still felt like people need some uplifting music—so I’m going to give it to them and hopefully it can help them get through what’s been a tough spring, and hopefully this music will help them have a better summer."