Musician Accused of Assaulting Women at Nashville Restaurant

A musician was arrested last month after allegedly entering a downtown Nashville bar and assaulting multiple women. Tulei Yano, a Hopkinsville, Kentucky-based musician who is a member of the Black Cat Cadillac band, is facing charges of public intoxication, assault, and criminal trespass following the incident at Big Jimmy's Bar on Feb. 24.

Yano was taken into police custody following interactions with multiple women at the bar, located on Nashville's historic Second Avenue. Brandi Renea Stimson, an employee at Big Jimmy's Bar, told police, per Scoop Nashville, that Yano grabbed her shoulders from behind and pulled her toward him as she was checking identification at the entry door. When Stimson asked the musician, 41, not to do that, Yano proceeded to enter the bar, where he allegedly assaulted another woman, who was not identified in the Scoop's report. Yano was then kicked out of the bar.

Yano proceeded to go to a construction site on 2nd Avenue North, where a short time later Stimson said she noticed the musician staring at her, per the report. Yano reportedly began to "violently" shake the fence with his hands, leading Stimson to believe that "he was targeting her and may climb over the fence to get her."

When officers, who were flagged down by security for Big Jimmy's Bar. arrived at the construction site, they found Yano "exhibiting symptoms of intoxication." Yano was reportedly unaware of his whereabouts and unable to care for himself. Officers escorted him out of the closed construction site and arrested him after speaking with Stimson. Yano was booked into the Metro Nashville Jail on charges including public intoxication, assault, and criminal trespass. His bond was set at $1,350. Scoop Nashville reports that the Davidson County Sheriff's Office gave Yano pre-trial release from their facility. It is unclear when he is set to appear in court.

Disclosure: PopCulture. is owned by Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.