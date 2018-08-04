Seth Rogen ‘Put an End to’ Blackface Use on New Movie’s Set Following Backlash

Seth Rogen has officially apologized for the use of blackface on the set of Good Boys, and promises that it will stop.

Rogen is co-producing the upcoming comedy Good Boys, written and directed by Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky. He and his long-time working partner, Evan Goldberg, have thrown their names and support behind the project, but recent reports show an 11-year-old actor was made to wear make-up in an attempt to make is skin appear darker.

The images were unacceptable to the producing duo.

“I should start by saying this shouldn’t have happened, and I’m terribly sorry it did,” read Rogen’s statement, as reported by Indie Wire. “I won’t give excuses for why it happened. I’ll just say that as soon I was made aware of it, I ensured we put an end to it – and I give my word that on any project my team and I are involved in, we will take every precaution to make sure something similar does not take place again. I’m engaging in conversations to make sure I find the best way to do that. It’s on me to be proactive. Reacting isn’t enough.”

A complaint was filed to the producers earlier this week, after the incident took place, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet that a stand-in actor had been slathered in dark make-up in a way that was demeaning and offensive.

The young actor was standing in for Keith L. Williams, one of the movie’s stars. Williams, also 11 years old, is known for appearances on The Goldbergs and The Last Man on Earth, among others. Sources on set said that Williams is bigger than his stand-in, with a darker complexion, forcing the other actor to wear a wig, make-up and a bulky body suit.

However, sources with connections to the Good Universe production company told TMZ that it is “not uncommon for lighting purposes to match actors’ skin tones,” making this far different from an incident of black face.

This was disputed by other industry sources, who said it was easier and more common to simply hire actors who matched each others’ appearances more closely.

“It is important for me to cast a person with similar complexion and physical stature to the actors they are standing in for,” a cinematographer noted. “In regards to makeup, I’ve seen wigs used and powder to take down shine, but maybe not as extreme as what is being suggested here. I personally would never ask for someone to be made up in a darker tone. You would just compensate for what you understand to be lighter or darker while lighting.”

Good Boys follows a group of pre-teens on a journey through the San Fernando Valley, as they seek to fix their broken toy before their parents get home. It is tentatively expected to debut on Aug. 16, 2019.