Actor Speaks Out After He's Cut From 'Dune: Part Two': 'Heartbroken'

Dune: Part Two is in theaters now, and continues the events of Denis Villeneuve's 2021 hit sci-fi adaptation of the classic novel. And while Tim Blake Nelson was credited as appearing in the sequel, moviegoers won't see him at all as his scene was cut on the editing room floor. "I don't think I'm at liberty to say what the scene was," the Ballad of Buster Scruggs star told Movieweb in a recent interview. Villeneuve "had to cut it," the actor added, "because he thought the movie was too long. And I am heartbroken over that, but there's no hard feelings. I loved it, and I can't wait to do something else with him and we certainly plan to do that."

Villeneuve used author Frank Herbert's 1965 novel Dune as the source material for the franchise. Dividing the story into two parts came with tough editing decisions regarding storyline and characters. "I'm very severe in the editing room," Villeneuve told Collider in an interview. "Sometimes I remove shots and I say, 'I cannot believe I'm cutting this out.' I feel like a samurai opening my gut."

Nelson's character was never revealed. Fans also will not be able to catch a glimpse of him in any deleted scenes as part of Dune: Part Two's upcoming Blu-Ray release. "I'm a strong believer that when it's not in the movie, it's dead," Villeneuve noted in his chat with Collider. "I'm not thinking about my ego, I'm thinking about the movie... I kill darlings, and it's painful for me."

Nelson wasn't the only person or scene cut. Villeneuve also spoke with Entertainment Weekly and said he had to cut story featuring stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh, noting those were "painful choices."

"One of the most painful choices for me on this one was [cutting] Thufir Hawat," Villeneuve said. The character was played by Stephen McKinley Henderson.

