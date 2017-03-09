You Can Now Eat Like Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Without Leaving Your House

(Photo: Getty /Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff)

No need to go to the grocery store! Tom Brady will be making dinner for you tonight. And just like that, our culinary dream has come true.

Well, not exactly, but close enough.

The quarterback now has his own meal subscription service, which promises to deliver plant-based meals based on Brady’s diet. His company, TB12 Sports, has teamed up with Purple Carrot to provide a champion-approved meal kit.

“TB12 and Purple Carrot are two organizations that both believe in the power of plant-based eating,” Purple Carrot’s Founder and CEO Andy Levitt said in a press release. “We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Tom and his team to introduce this new line of performance meals that are in line with the TB12 philosophy.”

Brady and his wife, model Gisele Bundchen, follow a strict diet. The athlete even released a $200 cookbook outlining his nutritional plan. In keeping with their healthy diet, the meal kits will avoid gluten, soy, and sugar.

If you want to try to #eatlikeagoat, the TB12 Performance Meals will run you $78 per week for three meals that serve two people each. And if you want to just emulate the incredible Gisele – not only what she eats – but what she wears, her go-to makeup and more, check out her Womanista Approved shoppable picks here!

I am so excited to introduce our first TB12 Performance Meals that deliver right to your door! So many times people ask me, “What do you do?”. Well this is one of the answers! Our bodies are our temples and you get out of it what you put into it. Check out the link in my bio for more details #eatlikeagoat A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Mar 7, 2017 at 7:24am PST

