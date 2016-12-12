Victoria Beckham Says She Eats This Food Every Day for Flawless Skin

A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Oct 19, 2016 at 9:50pm PDT

Fashion designer and supermodel Victoria Beckham is finally spilling the beans to The Edit on the secret to her camera-ready skin: salmon. After her dermatologist recommended eating it every single day, the former Spice Girl said it cleared her skin up right away!

That’s great news, considering salmon is one of the most weight loss-friendly foods you can find!

