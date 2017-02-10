This Is What It’s Like to Work Out With Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady

(Photo: Twitter / @si_nfl)

Of course Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen work out together. We already knew that the beautiful power couple eats the same diet, and now their former trainer is spilling the beans on what it’s like to work out with the supermodel and Super Bowl MVP.

Pilates guru Nonna Gleyzer trained Brady and Bündchen both together and separately while they lived in Los Angeles for four years, Us Weekly reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When they worked out together, it was easy to train them because they both needed whole-body workouts,” Gleyzer said. “Though their respective professions are very different, they do demand similar types of Pilates workouts. We would work a lot on lower body, abdominal and obliques.”

Geyzer, who has also trained Kerry Washington, said that Bündchen‘s favorite exercise was the Cadillac, a piece of Pilates equipment that helped her work on flexibility.

“Like her husband, she is also an athlete when training — very fit, strong, and flexible like a dancer,” Gleyzer said. (Here’s how to get Gisele’s stunningly casual look from the Super Bowl.)



As for Brady, he trained with Gleyzer during the offseason, working on footwork and lower body work.

He was a fan of the reformer, a piece of equipment that adds resistance to classic Pilates exercises.

“He loved it because you can do a wide variety of lower body and abdominal work on it,” Gleyzer said.

“I was impressed with how coordinated and in tune he was with his body,” she says of the five-time Super Bowl champ. “He is not only physically fit but also emotionally fit. Even if the move would be a little challenging for him, he would continue going where most other people would have quit.”

Think you could stand a workout with Gleyzer, Bündchen and Brady? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Related:

Tom Brady Crushes Gisele’s Hopes for His Retirement

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s New Apartment Could Not Be More Perfect

12 Times Tom Brady’s Mom Was His Number One Fan

Tom Brady Opens Up About His Mother’s Health and Treatment