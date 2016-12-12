Shannen Doherty’s Powerful Photos Show Us What Fighting Cancer Looks Like

If you or anyone you know has ever battled cancer, you know how isolating the cruel disease can be. After 45-year-old Shannen Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, she has very publicly and candidly shared her experience via social media.
Her posts put a face to the normally misunderstood realities of fighting cancer — everything from getting a mastectomy to feeling scared before radiation. The overwhelming response Doherty has received proves that she’s struck a chord with both cancer survivors and battlers alike.
Here’s what fighting cancer looks like through the eyes of Shannen Doherty.
To combat my grumpiness and fatigue from #radiation , I #MOVE. Sometimes it’s not graceful but it’s always healing both physically and mentally. It’s so easy to get depressed in the battle against cancer but everyday I wake up and remind myself to be happy to be alive, relatively healthy and able to move. I’m so thankful for this life I have. Thank you #Neda @jammalibu for working with me and making me leave for my day with a smile. #cancerslayer
Another day of radiation. Meet Anna and Vince, 2 members of my radiation team. They make a concerted effort to talk to me and show me what’s going on in this process so I don’t feel so out of control in it. Never be too timid to speak up and ask for what you need to get thru the process. None of this is easy but a great team can make it more pleasant. #cancerslayer #fightlikeagirl #warrior #communicationiskey
First day of radiation treatment. I look like I’m about to make a run for it which is accurate. Radiation is frightening to me. Something about not being able to see the laser, see the treatment and having this machine moving around you just scares me. I’m sure I’ll get used to it but right now…. I hate it. #radiation #radiationmondaysucks #stillfightinglikeagirl
Ct scan to do mapping for radiation plan. This scared me so much. Not sure why. Was supposed to get it with contrast but the minute they started looking at which vein to use I started crying. Full panic attack. Sometimes, you just get sick of being poked. And that’s ok. I cried. I felt sorry for myself for a minute. Then stopped and reminded myself of how lucky I am. Thank God my new radiation oncologist decided to try without contrast so I would calm down. So…. one panic attack down and mapping done!! Now to actually start radiation… #cancerslayer #warrior #fightlikeagirl #blessed
#fbf to a very short bit ago. Day after #chemoday isn’t always so great. Sometimes one isn’t able to dance, or eat or even to think about the next day. Sometimes it just feels like you aren’t going to make it. That passes. Sometimes the next day or 2 days later or 6 but it passes and movement is possible. Hope is possible. Possibility is possible. To my cancer family and everyone suffering…. stay courageous. Stay strong. Stay positive. #wegotthis. #fightlikeagirl
#themanyfacesofcancer this is from the beginning of my cancer story. My reconstructive surgeon, Dr Jay Orringer, wanted to have the best outcome possible. That meant a hyperbaric chamber along with many other outside of the box methods. The result… He saved my skin… Literally. We have many procedures in the future but as long as he’s my doctor, I feel safe. I could not be more blessed than with him. The future of cancer treatment should include things like this and covered by insurance so we all can choose methods like this if we want. #fightlikeagirl #su2c
Scroll through her Instagram to go back even further.