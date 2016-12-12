Shannen Doherty’s Powerful Photos Show Us What Fighting Cancer Looks Like

If you or anyone you know has ever battled cancer, you know how isolating the cruel disease can be. After 45-year-old Shannen Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, she has very publicly and candidly shared her experience via social media.

Her posts put a face to the normally misunderstood realities of fighting cancer — everything from getting a mastectomy to feeling scared before radiation. The overwhelming response Doherty has received proves that she’s struck a chord with both cancer survivors and battlers alike.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Here’s what fighting cancer looks like through the eyes of Shannen Doherty.

Happy birthday to my beautiful mom who has taught me so much about strength, dignity and grace. I love you mom. You are truly in a class all by yourself. @themamarosa #thisistherealdeal #classpersonified #lovemymom A photo posted by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Dec 3, 2016 at 9:07pm PST

#radiationday with my mom. Came home and whipped her up some homemade tomato soup cause cooking relaxes me. I think she liked it…. @themamarosa A photo posted by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Nov 29, 2016 at 6:17pm PST

I love my husband. @kurtiswarienko A photo posted by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Nov 27, 2016 at 10:54pm PST

Wishing everyone a wonderful thanksgiving. Appreciating every single one of you out there, your stories and support helps me in the most profound way. Sending everyone lots of love and gratitude @chriscortazzo @theshando A video posted by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Nov 24, 2016 at 7:53pm PST

Getting my expander expanded by my reconstructive surgeon @jayorringermd and the lovely Ana Marie. I consider myself very lucky and very blessed to have this man as my doctor. The last couple of days have been busy gearing up for radiation. #warrior #fightlikeagirl #cancerslayer A video posted by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Nov 17, 2016 at 11:09am PST

The many faces of cancer. Chemo Day. What we call the Red Devil being injected into me via the port thats in my chest. Dawn is my nurse who takes excellent care of me August 10, 2016 #cancersucks #fightlikeagirl A photo posted by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Aug 30, 2016 at 8:57am PDT

Step 1 A photo posted by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Jul 19, 2016 at 9:07pm PDT

Step 2 A photo posted by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Jul 19, 2016 at 9:07pm PDT

Step 3 A photo posted by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Jul 19, 2016 at 9:07pm PDT

Step 4 A photo posted by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Jul 19, 2016 at 9:06pm PDT

Step 5 A photo posted by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Jul 19, 2016 at 9:06pm PDT

Step 6 A photo posted by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Jul 19, 2016 at 9:05pm PDT

Scroll through her Instagram to go back even further.