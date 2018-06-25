Kourtney Kardashian’s Wildest Bikini Moments

Kourtney Kardashian might not have set out to break the internet, but occasionally she posts photos that come pretty darn close.

The eldest Kardashian sister never hesitates to let fans in on her life of fitness and fun with stunning shots that bare more than her soul.

As Kim Kardashian posts revealing looks to promote her KKW Fragrance lines and Khloe Kardashian often shares looks at her Good American clothing line clad in mesh boysuits and lingerie, the sisters have mastered the art of stripping down for Instagram.

But with no collaborations to promote and no husband’s clothing line to model (looking at you, Kim), eldest sister Kourtney has emerged as the master of sharing unsolicited bikini shots — which are perhaps the hottest of all the KarJenners smoldering snaps.

From putting her famous booty on display to showing off her petite curves for the ‘gram, Kourtney’s most daring bikini moments are not to be forgotten. Keep scrolling to see them all!

When she challenged the scenery:

Kourtney rivaled the breathtaking scenery of Punta Mita, Mexico on her recent trip with boyfriend Younes Bendjima by posing in a high-waisted lace-front white bikini on the edge of a pool. With 1.6 million likes, Kourtney certainly wowed fans with the sultry vacation shot.

Bendjima and Kourtney started as a self-admitted fling after meeting during Fashion Week in Paris just before sister Kim’s traumatic robbery.

“He was friends with our friends,” the oldest Kardashian sister said on an episode of KUWTK. “He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?’ I was just drunk. Once I said that he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s five in the morning. We’re leaving.’ And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your a— here.’ “

But since the September 2016 trip, the pair seem to have gotten more serious and some insiders claim they may be trying to a baby soon.

When her bikini rivaled dental floss:

Another moment in white, Kourtney hit up the resort bar in Mexico wearing a thin string two-piece with thong-style bottoms to show off her killer figure at 38 years old.

“Mujer feliz,” she captioned the photo, which in Spanish means “happy woman.” The post made fans happy, too, with 2.5 million of them double tapping the flirty snap.

Kourtney’s insanely fit body is the product of her strict commitment to healthy eating and fitness. At only five feet tall, the reality personality revealed in a deleted scene of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she weighs only 98 pounds.

While making salads, sister Khloe told their friend Simon Gebrelul, “You know she’s pounds?”

“Guess what? I gained a pound,” Kourtney said, quickly correcting her younger sister. “I’m 98! You know Mason is 62 pounds?”

When she went “extra” for the camera:

Kourtney’s most famous bikini moment from her Mexico getaway hardly shows her swimsuit at all. Instead, the mom of three put her booty on full display while relaxing under a canopy at the resort.

“Guac is extra,” she captioned the photo of herself sprawled sideways across the bed while snacking. The post raked in 2.5 million likes.

The famous KarJenner sister keeps fit with a diet full of as many organic whole foods as possible, she revealed on her website.

“I try to eat healthy and include as many organic whole foods as possible,” Kourtney wrote in a post about her current meal plan. “Of course, I derail from eating healthy sometimes, because you have to live your life!”

“It’s obviously best to snack on fresh fruits and veggies, but this is not realistic all the time. We still need to have a little fun and indulge a little every day,” she added in another post. “I recently discovered that tons of regular candy is gluten- and dairy-free. But, what they do have in them — which is not good for our bodies or our brains — is food coloring and artificial dyes. I strongly believe in avoiding artificial dyes and food coloring for kids’ diets.”

When she took nautical to new heights:

Kourtney’s anchor-inspired one-piece (used in the loosest sense of the word) takes the nautical theme to new heights as she donned the daring suit on a boat trip. In this sexy shot, she opted for black, but she has also been spotted wearing the same swimsuit in metallic gold, suggesting it’s one of her personal favorites.

The post, which garnered 665,000 likes from fans, was captioned simply with an anchor emoji.

The shot also shows a glimpse of Kourtney’s flat, fit tummy, which she claims is a product of her go-to drink to beat bloat: green tea.

“I swear it makes my tummy flatter! Also, green tea can help reduce the signs of cellulite,” she wrote on her website. She says she usually drinks a hot green tea in the “late morning or early noon,” and she takes it with “a cup with honey and a little splash of almond milk” when she’s at a restaurant.

When she stunned in royal blue:

Kourtney wowed fans when she hit the beach in a teeny royal blue bikini, showing off her tanned skin, killer abs and a little bit of underboob. The fitness enthusiast captioned this impressive shot with a matching blue heart emoji, and 1.1 million followers hit the double tap.

While most of the Kardashian clan are known for their booties, the reality personality’s rock-solid abs are a staple of her fit figure. For that, she relies on the Don-A-Matrix training program developed by trainer Don Brooks.

“We train anywhere from three to five days a week depending on what projects are coming up. [Our workouts last] anywhere from 45 minutes up to an hour,” Brooks previously told E!. The program specializes in circuit training, a workout that utilizes high-intensity aerobics that targets strength building and muscle endurance.

“The plank is a favorite,” Brooks continued. “[We also do] the trunk twist along with a back row using the bands. The benefit of this exercise will give you flat abs and coke bottle obliques while removing those fat handles from the back and arms.”

When she and Khloe got candid:

Not to be selfish with her smouldering bikini shots, Kourtney recruited sister Khloe to pose for a summertime snap on Instagram for fans. As she sparkled in a metallic two-piece, sunglasses and cap, she and her sister gave their best attempts to look candid for the pool pic.

“Float photos are so overrated,” she captioned the colorful shot, which racked up 872,000 likes from followers.

As the featured host of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe has followed in Kourtney’s footsteps by adopting a healthy lifestyle and underwent a serious transformation to show for it. While Kourtney is the healthiest and strictest eater of the KarJenner clan, many have dubbed Khloe as the “fittest” Kardashian following her recent commitment to the gym.

When she flaunted a peek at her assets:

During a getaway on the water, Kourtney flaunted her booty and boobs in a single, daring swimsuit choice. The reality personality ditched the traditionally modest one-piece for a cheeky, slim and low-back version of the little black number.

The sexy shot brought in 789,000 for the social media savvy celebrity.

Luckily for fans, Kourtney shared on her website her go-to glutes exercises that help her craft her round, toned booty ahead of bikini season. Among them are leg lifts, kickbacks and weighted squat cleans, which you can learn how to do here.

When she hit the beach ‘Baywatch’ style:

Closing out the list is another major moment in white for Kourtney, when she hit the beach wearing a simple high-cut one piece.

“How I get in shape fast… on my app,” she teased in the photo caption, sending 1 million followers into a frenzy over the revealing action shot.

While Kourtney follows a strict regimen that ensures she maintains her fit figure, it’s impressive to remember that she is a mom to three kids, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Kourtney, perhaps the fittest mom on earth, shares son Mason, 8, daughter Penelope, 5, and son Reign, 3, with her ex.