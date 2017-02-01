Kate Hudson Squeezes in Sexy Friday Night Workout Before the Weekend

Day 6 Night workout ✨💃✨ @sheilakelleysfactor #ShapeOfYou @Fabletics #TGIF #10DaysOfGettingBackOnTrack #Refocusing A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 6, 2017 at 8:31pm PST

Kate Hudson is head over heels for exercise!

The actress is taking part in a New Year’s resolution to work out every day and she’s making sure to keep it fun.

Day 3 Cody and I got some air in our lungs 🌬🌬🌬🌬🌬🌬🌬🌬 #HikingBuddy #Fabletics10DaysOfGettingBackOnTrack A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:06pm PST

Earlier this week she hit the hiking trails with some friends, both famous and furry. Then on Friday night, she posted a video doing some impressive pole dancing moves.

“Day 6 Night workout @sheilakelleysfactor #ShapeOfYou @Fabletics #TGIF #10DaysOfGettingBackOnTrack #Refocusing,” she captioned the high flying video.

While some might be shocked to see Hudson hanging from a pole in what appears to be her living room, it is actually an incredibly effective full body exercise.

Pole dancing instructor Tracy Traskos explained to Shape that it is “yoga, Pilates, TRX, and Physique 57 all wrapped into one.” That means in a short amount of time it can pack quite the fitness punch.

While many are hesitant to try it due to the stigma attached to a “stripper” sport, it is gaining popularity in workout classes because it is such a good combination of cardio, flexibilty and strength training.

If Hudson’s toned limbs are any indication, it might be time to give it a try!

