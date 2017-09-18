Kaley Cuoco Goes Braless for Fashion Shoot

Kaley Cuoco’s latest photo shoot features menswear turned chic — with no bra required.

The Big Bang Theory star posed in a series of sequined, patterned and velvet suits for Alexa, a style paper by the New York Post. She teased a couple of the sexy shots last month, and now the actress is giving fans a look at her fierce cover shot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her bold, feminine looks for the shoot are actually Cuoco’s biggest fashion turn-on. “I love pantsuits. I don’t think there’s anything hotter than a cool, completely tailored suit on a chick. I swear to God, I have Diane Keaton deep inside of me,” she told Alexa.

The 31-year-old has hit the red carpet sans dress before, donning a white, wide-leg jumpsuit to the Grammys in 2016 and a pink cape and trousers combo to the Critic’s Choice Awards in December. “It’s completely boss but feminine at the same time,” she said on the daring look.

A look behind-the-scenes of the fashion shoot shows that Cuoco can rock any color, fit or style with ease. In most suits, the actress even dared to go braless, revealing her bare cleavage in some photos.

Suit up. It’s Monday @johnrussophoto 💛 A post shared by @normancook on Sep 18, 2017 at 6:21am PDT

She’s clearly confident in her body and ample assets, which she’s enhanced with plastic surgery. The comedy star has been candid about her breast implants, saying it’s the best thing she’s ever done. “I don’t think you should do it for a man or anyone else,” Cuoco told Women’s Health. “But if it makes you feel confident, that’s amazing.”

Even with her cosmetic additions, Cuoco’s insanely fit body is the result of intense workouts and a commitment to eating healthy foods.

“I tried spinning, I tried running, I tried yoga, I tried Pilates,” the actress said. “I realized I don’t like running… I refuse to do it. I like spinning, so I try to mix that in. When I found hot yoga, I fell in love with it and was like, this is my thing.”

In fact, she went on to boast that hot yoga “transformed” her body. She starts off every morning with Colorado-based CorePower Yoga’s Yoga Sculpt class, a 60-minute workout that focuses on strengthening your core and posture alignment.

Those chiseled abs show that she clearly isn’t skipping sessions.

“Doing yoga five times a week has transformed my body,” Cuoco told Shape. “I love being toned and having muscle; it’s so sexy and beautiful. And I owe it 100 percent to yoga.”

To fuel those daily sweat sessions, the actress told Women’s Health she eats toast with peanut butter for breakfast. Lunch is half a sandwich and dinner is fish and veggies. Even her snacks are healthy — a piece of fruit with protein-rich peanut butter, she names.

Photo credit: Instagram / @normancook

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!