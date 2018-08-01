Jenna Jameson Shares Side-by-Side Photos Showing Drastic Weight Loss Transformation

Jenna Jameson is flaunting her size-6 jean size in a dramatic before-and-after weight loss transformation post. The former adult film star took to Instagram to show off how much her hard work has paid off after having her third child more than a year ago.

The 44-year-old has been sharing details about her weight loss journey, including her struggles with her postpartum body, ever since welcoming daughter Batel Lu Bitton in April 2017. In a before-and-after photo shared Tuesday, Jameson reveled in telling her followers the progress she’s made is due to the ketogenic diet and intermittent fasting.

“It’s time for another #tuesdaytransformation . Guys, I fit into size 6 jeans! 😲 the picture on the right I’m wearing size 16 jeans 😐” Jameson wrote, adding that she’s more motivated by “the fit of my clothes” rather than the scale.

“Oh, and can we talk about ‘muffin top’ it’s gone! I feel like keto paired with #intermittentfasting has been my riddle solver!” she continued. “I’ve officially weaned off my poison sugar free creamer and am now drinking black coffee with stevia and coconut oil! 😋 on a side note I want to acknowledge all of you taking the leap with me to get healthier, I’m SO damn proud of you!!!! Love you guys so much!”

Last week, the mom of three wrote in another Instagram post that since beginning the keto diet, which is a very low-carb, moderate protein and high-fat eating plan, in March she had lost 57 lbs.

She shared two sets of before-and-after photos to display just how much her body had changed.

“On the right, I weigh 187. On the left I’m a strong 130,” she wrote. “I was lethargic and struggled with the easiest of tasks like walking in the beach sand with Batelli. I felt slow mentally and physically.”

She touted the keto diet for “not only [giving] me physical results, I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident.”

In a separate post, she pointed out how her progress shifted from weight loss to toning.

“I’m no longer really losing fat, I’m tightening,” she said. “I see and feel the biggest difference in my arms and back. When I was out of shape, I felt really thick through my core and trap and arm area. That’s finally starting to go.”

Jameson is no stranger to sharing intimate details about her body. In April, she shared a nude photo of her postpartum body as part of the “Postpartum Loop” Instagram thread where she and other mothers shared their stories of embracing their post-baby bodies.

In the photo, she stood completely nude next to Batel Lu’s crib as she held her daughter.

“Me and some of the most inspiring mamas on Instagram have joined together to celebrate the beauty of postpartum, and how important it is to celebrate the incredible things our amazing bodies do!” Jameson wrote. “When I look in the mirror I only feel pride. Granted it’s taken me almost all of my adult life to come to this point, but I’m so glad I’ve arrived. This vessel has housed three beautiful children and fed my beautiful daughter for a whole year.”

She continued, “If any insecurity tries to creep in, I focus on the wondrous things my body’s given me. I no longer need anyone to tell me I’m beautiful. I know the strength I possess, and THAT to me is perfect. Mamas, I hope you take time to thank you’re body and honor what it’s done.”