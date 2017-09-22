Janet Jackson Has Dropped 70 Pounds Since Giving Birth to Son Eissa in January

Janet Jackson is still slimming down, now with a new source of motivation.

The pop star and new mom gave birth to her son Eissa in January. Four months later, the 51-year-old announced her split from the baby’s father, husband Wissam Al Mana. But rather than building a revenge body, Jackson is slimming down for her new top priority: her son.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Her priority was having a healthy child” during pregnancy, a source close to Jackson reportedly told Us Weekly. “Now that Eissa is here, she wants to make sure she’s in the best shape to take care of her son. She knows she was at an unhealthy weight before.”

My baby and me after nap time. A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

The singer is already down 70 pounds since January by performing grueling shows on her State of the World tour and by eating a clean diet heavy in lean proteins. “She looks great and feels even better!” the insider adds.

Jackson postponed her Unbreakable tour in May 2016 when she learned she was pregnant. After delivering a healthy baby, she renamed the series of concerts State of the World Tour, then spent long hours training for the intense shows soon after giving birth. The show runs September to December, and Jackson is taking her commitment to fans seriously.

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Sep 8, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

“Her pregnancy and having a healthy baby were her top priority,” another source echoed to Entertainment Tonight in August. “So when she canceled her last tour, she know that she would be making it up to all of her fans once she got on the road again.”

With a four-month-old and a tour to prep for, Jackson announced her split from then husband Al Mana with a candid video to fans.

“Hey, you guys, it’s me, Jan — just in case you don’t recognize me, ’cause I have put on quite a few since I had the baby,” she began. “But I thank God, I thank God for him, you guys. He is so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby.”

“This message was supposed to be about something else, but I’ll get to that in a minute. I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second. Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God’s hands,” Jackson addressed the split.

A source close to the Jackson family told Us Weekly that the newly separated couple are focused on co-parenting their son. The singer is asking for spousal support and primary custody, and Al Mana is willing to oblige, they say, adding, “He trusts Janet and knows that she wouldn’t try to exclude him from Eissa’s life.”

Now, Jackson is focused on giving her little guy the attention and love he needs, while having fun with fans along the way. “Since she had Eissa, she truly knows what love is,” the insider said. “She is just thrilled to have a baby of her own. She says motherhood is one of the best things to ever happen to her.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @janetjackson

——-

