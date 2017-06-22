Drake Bell Flaunts Six-Pack Abs in Shirtless Photos Amid Feud With Josh Peck

Hello, six pack! Drake Bell is showing off some seriously impressive washboard abs in a sexy shirtless photo shoot, proving he’s come a long way since his Nickelodeon days. Flaunt magazine published the photos on Tuesday amid Bell’s feud with former co-star Josh Peck.

30-year-old Bell felt snubbed that he didn’t get an invite to Peck’s wedding to Paige O’Brien, Tweeting (and then deleting): “True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brother.”

Peck, 30, was reportedly saddened by Bell’s words, especially since they reportedly hadn’t talked in years and Bell never congratulated Peck on his engagement last summer.

“At Josh’s wedding this weekend some guests were asking Josh Peck where Drake was. Josh told everyone that he and Drake hadn’t spoken in three years. They would Tweet each other back on social media a couple times a year, but never actually spoke,” a source tells Us Weekly. “When Drake didn’t get invited to Josh’s wedding, he started Tweeting all of those dramatic memes. Josh was really hurt. They aren’t close anymore and Josh had a very small wedding.”

F L A U N T @flauntmagazine @stephenbusken @apuje @groomedbymichelleharvey A post shared by Drake Bell (@drakebell) on Jun 20, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

Bell’s not the only Drake & Josh star to undergo a serious transformation. Peck himself underwent a dramatic weight loss transformation, losing 90 pounds 12 years ago.

“I made a conscious effort to lose weight because I knew I could be happier as well as being healthier,” he said in 2006.

The actor says he overhauled his diet and fitness routines, which led to an ultimately healthier lifestyle. “I started by going on a diet and I got a personal trainer, but I definitely have a healthier lifestyle now.”

One thing’s for sure: No matter the state of their friendship, these two former child stars are all grown up into a buff couple of dudes.

