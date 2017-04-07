Brooke Burke Just Blessed Us All by Sharing Her Favorite Booty Burn Workout

Who’s ready to build a strong booty? Brooke Burke has just blessed us all by sharing her favorite glute workout in a #FitnessFriday Instagram post.

“You asked for my favorite #BootyBurn moves,” the 45-year-old wrote in the caption. “Her [sic] they are!”

To get a booty like Brooke Burke, add these moves to your workout routine:

30 seconds of side lifts

30 seconds of scorpions

30 seconds of 1-inch lifts

Burke says to add a 3-5 pound dumbbell to the crook of your knee and do the routine three days per week. “This will tone, lift reshape your booty & hips,” she wrote.

We’re all in! Who’s with us?

