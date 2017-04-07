Brooke Burke Just Blessed Us All by Sharing Her Favorite Booty Burn Workout

Morning #NYC #FitnessFriday. You asked for my favorite #BootyBurn 🔥 moves. Her they are! 30 secs side lifts, 30 secs scorpions then 30 secs 1 inch lifts to burn 🔥. Do these anywhere with 3-5 lb weights 3 days per week. This will tone, Lift reshape your booty & hips. @fitnessmagazine
A post shared by Brooke Burke-Charvet (@brookeburke) on
Who’s ready to build a strong booty? Brooke Burke has just blessed us all by sharing her favorite glute workout in a #FitnessFriday Instagram post.
“You asked for my favorite #BootyBurn moves,” the 45-year-old wrote in the caption. “Her [sic] they are!”
Videos by PopCulture.com
MORE: Brooke Burke’s Keys to Getting in Shape and Staying There Are Not What You’d Expect
To get a booty like Brooke Burke, add these moves to your workout routine:
- 30 seconds of side lifts
- 30 seconds of scorpions
- 30 seconds of 1-inch lifts
Burke says to add a 3-5 pound dumbbell to the crook of your knee and do the routine three days per week. “This will tone, lift reshape your booty & hips,” she wrote.
We’re all in! Who’s with us?
[H/T Getty / Mike Coppola]
Related:
Jen Selter (the World’s Hottest Butt) Shares Go-To Moves for a Hot Booty
7 Multitasking Exercises for Strong Legs and a Tight Booty
WORK: Belly and Booty Tabata Bootcamp