Adele’s Hilarious Gym Selfie Proves She Is Every Single One of Us

Just in case you didn’t love Adele an impossible amount already, check out her all-too-familiar Instagram post. The “Hello” singer summed up what just about everyone is thinking during a frustrating session at the gym.
The queen of making us laugh, the 28-year-old 10-time-Grammy winner grimaces while pumping some iron. Back in January, she shared other hilarious thoughts about getting her sweat on:
Honestly, who hasn’t felt that way from time to time at the gym?
