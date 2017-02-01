Adele’s Hilarious Gym Selfie Proves She Is Every Single One of Us

(Photo: Twitter / @MTV)

Just in case you didn’t love Adele an impossible amount already, check out her all-too-familiar Instagram post. The “Hello” singer summed up what just about everyone is thinking during a frustrating session at the gym.

A photo posted by @adele on Oct 6, 2016 at 2:58pm PDT

The queen of making us laugh, the 28-year-old 10-time-Grammy winner grimaces while pumping some iron. Back in January, she shared other hilarious thoughts about getting her sweat on:

Videos by PopCulture.com

A photo posted by @adele on Jan 6, 2016 at 12:32pm PST

Honestly, who hasn’t felt that way from time to time at the gym?

Related:

Adele Grew a Beard While Pregnant and Even Gave It a Name

Blake Lively’s Gym Photo Proves We’re All the Same