Arizona Cardinals Player Gets Tough Injury News

Arizona Cardinals standout offensive tackle Paris Johnson has been lost for the season. Johnson tore his biceps during last Sunday’s road loss to the New York Giants and will soon be undergoing season-ending surgery.

News of Johnson’s move to the injured reserve comes just one day after another NFC team, the Philadelphia Eagles, lost one of their starting tackles, Lane Johnson (no relation to Paris), to a surprise in-season retirement.

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Paris Johnson had just been coming into his own as a pro player. Arizona selected Johnson with the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and he had been a mainstay on the Cardinals’ line. In his four-year career he’s started 47 games, also missing time due to injury in 2024 and 2025.

As a rookie in 2023, Johnson started all 17 of Arizona’s games. Prior to being drafted, Johnson played for Ohio State where he was named All-American after moving from right guard to left tackle.

Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur commented on Johnson’s injury earlier this week, “I don’t know exactly when it’s going to happen, but it’s going to happen soon to get the process going. I know I was quick on that. I feel for him — just all these guys,” LaFleur said, per ESPN. “It sucks for him, first and foremost. It sucks obviously for the Arizona Cardinals, our offense, this team. But it’s NFL football — here we are in October and the show goes on.”

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Arizona enters the weekend with just one win in four games this season. Losing Johnson for the year certainly won’t do much to help them achieve win number two. In fact, bettors on Polymarket don’t like their chances for the remainder of the campaign.

Polymarket is giving Arizona just a 2% chance to win the NFC West, which is arguably football’s best division. The Cardinals trail San Francisco (41%), Seattle (31%), and the Los Angeles Rams (27%) in the minds (and wallets) or bettors.



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Up next for Arizona, without Johnson, is a date with the Detroit Lions this Sunday, October 11.

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