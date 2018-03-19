Why Dustin Lynch Started His Deeply Personal Instagram Video Series

In February, Dustin Lynch wiped his Instagram clean of content, so he could do something hardly any other artist has done – turning his account into a video diary, and uploading clips that follow Lynch in raw and real moments most artists don’t show their fans.

At a recent No. 1 party in Nashville, Lynch explained the idea behind the change, sharing that he wanted to find a new way to connect with his fans.

“With the Current Mood album, we kind of gave everybody a peek behind the curtain of what’s been going on in my personal life,” he said, referencing his most recent full-length project. “And I said, ‘You know what, let’s continue that.’”

The 32-year-old admitted that he wasn’t “a big social media guy,” but wanted to create a deeper relationship with his fans.

“No one knows what the heck I am outside of who’s on stage and wearing a cowboy hat,” he explained. “So that was the conscious decision there.”

One of the “I’d Be Jealous Too” singer’s recent videos, in which he reacts to not receiving an ACM Award nomination, went viral after its upload due to Lynch’s raw reaction and courage to share something most artists would never dare to reveal.

“This new chapter of v-logging, it’s all about the real stuff. And that’s real,” Lynch said of the ACM video. “Those awards are something that we work so hard at. Not only myself but every artist. I’m just the first guy to put it out there.”

“I promise you, I wasn’t the only one watching that broadcast that felt like crap after it happened,” he continued. “And there’s nothing we can do about it. We did everything we could, and I’m going to continue to try to get nominated and stuff, but the feeling is, this sucks. It does suck.”

He also received feedback from other artists, sharing in his emotion and congratulating him for being so open.

“My phone blew up,” Lynch said. “It was crazy. I was getting texts from all sorts of artists like, ‘Man, good on you for actually putting the real stuff out there. I feel the same way, and it’s great you’re putting it out there for the world to see.’ So that was very encouraging.”

As far as his fans’ reactions to the videos, the Lynch shared that it’s been nothing but positive.

“The engagement’s been incredible,” he said. “And what’s so cool is, we’re starting to see really what people are picking up on and coming about and want to know more of, or what touched them, or wow, I feel the same way when this happens to me. And it’s just cool to have that connection now with my fans.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @dustinlynchmusic