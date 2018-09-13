Alan Jackson’s Son-in-Law Dies After Boating Accident

Alan Jackson's son-in-law Ben Selecman has died after a boating accident, The Tennessean reports.

Selecman passed away on Sept. 12 after sustaining severe injuries in the accident.

The 28-year-old was an assistant district attorney for the Davidson County District Attorney's Office in Nashville and was married to Jackson's oldest daughter, Mattie.

"He was really a rising star and I'm sick that we lost him, but I'm grateful for every day that he worked for us because he was great," District Attorney Glenn Funk said on Thursday.

Funk added that the District Attorney's Office is "thankful for every day that Ben had the opportunity to serve the people of Davidson County. Our prayers are with Ben's family. He will be truly missed."

WSMV-TV reporter Jimmy Carter reported that Selecman was involved in an accident in early September when he fell at a boat dock in Florida.

Selecman and Mattie married in October 2017. The couple's wedding was featured in Southern Bride magazine, where they shared the story of how they met.

"Ben will tell you we first met at a mutual friend's wedding, but I just remember dancing with a cute guy and never thinking about him after," Mattie said.

The pair reconnected two years later when Selecman was working in Nashville for the summer during law school. He asked Mattie out and she turned him down, but he tried again a few months later and she accepted.

"He drove almost 4 hours just for dinner and we've talked every day since," she said.

The two tied the knot in Franklin, Tennesee in front of friends and family, with Alan walking his daughter down the aisle. The couple's first dance was a surprise two-step swing dance to Alan's first radio single, "Blue Blooded Woman."

"To say the day was a fairytale is an understatement," Mattie said. "It felt like the first day of school, senior prom, and a sort of graduation into a world with so much more gravity than any we'd yet experienced."

Alan had already canceled upcoming shows on Friday, Sept. 14 and Saturday, Sept. 15 in Charleston and Charlotte due to the approaching Hurricane Florence. His next scheduled show is Sept. 21 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Alan’s Friday, Sept 14 and Saturday, Sept 15 concerts at N. Charleston Coliseum and Charlotte’s Spectrum Center are being postponed. Sending prayers for the safety to all those impacted by Hurricane Florence. More information: //t.co/Vie8pfgdrq — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) September 11, 2018

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt