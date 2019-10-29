Watch Luke Perry in Deleted Scene From ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ His Last Role Before His Death

Luke Perry passed away in March, and his final role before his death was a part in Quentin Tarantino‘s recent film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Perry played Wayne Maunder in a significant scene of the version shown in theaters, but the upcoming digital and Blu-Ray editions of the movie offer fans a bigger glimpse of Perry’s performance as the real-life actor.

A deleted scene sees Wayne and James Stacy (Timothy Olyphant) during a scene in Lancer, a Western that aired from 1968 to 1970 on CBS. The two appear with young actress Julia Butters as Trudi, who tells them. “Now, daddy won’t act like it at first — he can be a bit of a mule head — but no matter what he says, he’s happy both of you came.”

“Yeah, well, we’ll see if he still feels that way after out little family reunion,” James says as Wayne responds, “You know, brother, that’s the first thing you’ve said that I agree with.”

“Don’t call me brother, Top Hat,” James retorts, to which Wayne quips, “Don’t you point your finger at me, Ruffles.”

“Boys! Can we go?” Trudi interjects. The clip concludes with a director arriving to yell, “And cut!”

The scene will be included in the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and digital releases of the movie, which arrive on Nov. 26 digitally and Dec. 10 in other formats.

“I haven’t met anyone who’s ever said a bad thing about the guy, and that was my experience hanging out with him and working with him,” Olyphant told Variety of Perry in April. “He was the best kind of actor. He was a craftsman. He was all about the work. No bulls—. He showed up early and did his work, and we spent most of our time talking about our families and just enjoying the job. Just a lovely guy.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starred Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, the former star of a Western TV series who lived next to Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), while Brad Pitt played Dalton’s longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth. The film was set in the ’60s and included the Manson murders, though Tarantino took creative liberty with the outcome.

Perry passed away in March after suffering a major stroke in February. Prior to his death, the 52-year-old had been shooting scenes for the CW’s Riverdale, which paid tribute to Perry during its Season 4 premiere this month.

