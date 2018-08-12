Teen Choice Awards 2018: Meghan Markle Nominated in Royal First

Meghan Markle was nominated for a Teen Choice Award, making her the first member of the British royal family nominated at the fan-voted awards show.

Markle was nominated for Choice Style Icon back in June, reports Us Weekly. The other nominees are actors Blake Lively, Zendaya, Chadwick Boseman, singer Harry Styles and hip-hop trio Migos. Styles won the award last year, beating out Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Zayn Malick, Cara Delevingne.

The Style Icon award is one of three fashion categories at the awards. The other two are Choice Female Hottie and Choice Male Hottie.

Markle will not be attending the show, since she lives in the U.K. after marrying Prince Harry on May 19.

She also has no plans to attend the Emmy Awards, even though USA submitted her for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her performance in the latest season of Suits. Markle, who became the first royal to have her name considered for an Emmy, was not nominated. (In fact, the show’s only major award nomination came in 2012, when Patrick J. Adams was up for a Screen Actors Guild award.)

“We had hoped Meghan would attend as a way of saying goodbye to her Suits fans and colleagues,” a source told The Sun earlier this month. “Show executives and NBC had offered Harry and her an invitation to celebrate with the biggest stars around, meet her showbiz friends and even present an honor.”

Markle’s Teen Choice Awards nomination was not for her acting, but for her status as a style icon. She memorably wore a custom Givenchy silk white wedding gown designed by Clare Waight Keller, the first ever female artistic director for the legendary fashion house. It reportedly cost £200,000 ($269,420.20).

“It has been an immensely rewarding experience to get to know Meghan on a personal level, one I will forever carry with me,” Keller said in a statement. “The House of Givenchy joins me in wishing her and Prince Harry every wish of happiness in their future.”

The Teen Choice Awards kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Fox Sunday. The most-nominated movies are Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther with 10 each. The nominees for Choice Male Music Artist are Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes, Drake and Ed Sheran. CAmila Cabello, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift are up for Choice Female Artist.

Bebe Rexha, Evve McKinney, Meghan Trainor, Lauc and Khalid are performing, and Nick Cannon is hosting.

