'Saved By the Bell' Star Dustin Diamond Is $300K Behind on Mortgage, Bank Nearing Foreclosure

Former Saved By the Bell star Dustin Diamond Is reportedly about $300,000 behind on his mortage, and his bank is said to be nearing foreclosure on the property. According to TMZ, Diamond owes Wells Fargo $269,329.36, and the bank has filed legal paperwork in the matter.

For his part, Diamond reportedly states that he had no idea he was so far behind on the property mortgage, as he has not been living there. He stated that he has been living in Florida, and hasn't even visited the Port Washington, Wisconsin home since January 2019. Diamond also provided some background, saying that he bought the home in 2003, and that at the time it was worth $340,000. He also stated that he made a $68,000 down payment on it. Diamond went on to share that the home previously had a water main bust, which caused flooding that destroyed valuable and sentimental items, such as his comic collection, instruments, and family pictures.

Diamond told TMZ, "Foreclosure means nothing when a house is destroyed ... with my items I've lost, it now feels like Wells Fargo is trying to kick me when I'm down." He stated that his friend who notified him of the water main burst also told him that it had frozen over and that black mold had started to grow. Diamond was planning to get up there and assess the situation, but then the coronavirus pandemic happened and he was forced to change his plans. Finally, Diamond stated that he still has not gone back to Wisconsin, and he has no idea how he's going to handle the foreclosure.

While Diamond has his hands full with his housing issue, many of his former Saved by the Bell cast mates have been busy working on the series revival, which will be coming to NBC's streaming service, Peacock. Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley and Tiffani Amber-Thiessen will all appear in the new series which will feature the Bayside High alumni leading a new generation of SoCal students. Recently, Lopez spoke exclusively with PopCulture, and shared that the new series was only two episodes away from wrapping its debut season, when the Covid-19 pandemic caused a mass shutdown of TV and film projects.

"We were only 2 episodes away from being done with the first season so I'm anxious to wrap it up and get it out there," Lopez said. He the confessed to feeling a "little nostalgic" about being back on set. "It was cool, it was like riding a bike, kind of picking up where you left off," Lopex said. "Obviously, I'm a lot older and it was nice seeing everyone, we have a great cast, it was nice to see our old cast."