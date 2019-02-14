Samantha Markle Goes off on George Clooney After He Defends Meghan Markle

Samantha Markle is slamming George Clooney after the actor defended her estranged half-sister, Meghan Markle.

Taking to her private Twitter account on Wednesday, Feb. 13, according to Us Weekly, Markle fired back at the Oscar winner, who addressed in an interview with Who earlier this week the criticism surrounding the Duchess of Sussex.

“Hey Looney Clooney! Your lawyer wife should have taught you not to make statements without full facts,” Markle tweeted, adding the hashtages “Clooney,” “Markle,” and “piersmorgan.”

“I doubt #GeorgeClooney would ghost his mother for no legitimate reason,” she added in a second tweet. “Be quiet Georgie.”

Her tweet came just days after Clooney, who attended Meghan’s May 2018 royal nuptials to Prince Harry, spoke out in defense of his friend, who has been at the center of a number of controversies since being welcomed into the Royal Family.

“I do want to say, they’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she’s been pursued and vilified,” he told the outlet, going on to compare Meghan’s treatment to that of the late Princess Diana, who had a notoriously difficult relationship with the British press before her death.

“She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant and she is being pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was, and it’s history repeating itself. And we’ve seen how that ends,” he said, referencing Princess Diana’s 1997 death in a car accident caused by her driver attempting to evade paparazzi.

“I can’t tell you how frustrating it is to see that. You’re taking a letter from a daughter to a father and broadcasting it everywhere,” the actor continued, referencing the recently released letter Meghan had written to her father, in which she begs her father to avoid the press. “She’s getting a raw deal there, it’s irresponsible. I’m sort of surprised by that.”

In the months since officially being minted the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan has been at the center of a number of harsh headlines, including those of a rumored feud between her and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, which have not been substantiated and have largely been denied by inside sources.

Meghan’s name has also appeared in frequent headlines as the result of her family, who have given dozens of interviews criticizing the British Royals and Meghan’s behavior towards her now estranged paternal family.

While her sister, Samantha Markle, is attempting to reveal all in her upcoming books, In the Shadow of the Duchess I and In the Shadows of the Duchess II, five anonymous friends of Meghan’s have claimed that her portrayal in the media, largely as a result of her family, is inaccurate.