Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Called out for Glaring Error in Latest Post

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just cannot catch a break. The royal couple were slammed for a glaring grammatical error in their latest Instagram post, which has still not been corrected. They shared a Maya Angelou quote, and thousands of their followers let them know about the mistake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Oct 14, 2019 at 6:12am PDT

“Each time a woman stands up for herself without know it it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women,” the quote reads.

However, the post had a typo. It read “Each time a women stands up.”

“Maya Angelou was an American poet, singer, civil rights activist and was hailed as a new kind of memoirist – inspiring people around the world as one of the first African-American women who openly discussed their personal life in order to help others,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote in the caption. “These words, used in The Duchess’ speech on the opening day of the Southern Africa Tour in Nyanga, South Africa, surrounded by the inspiring Mbokobo girls, should always be a reminder that no matter how big or small, your voice has a purpose.”

In the comments section, most did not share their thoughts on the Angelou quote. Instead, they criticized the Sussexes for not letting the typo slip by.

“Please fix the spelling,” one person wrote.

“Who is checking the typing errors?” one Instagram user asked.

“‘A WOMAN.’ If you’re gonna copy someone, have the decency and intelligence to copy it correctly,” another wrote.

There were a few defenders, though.

“If you can merely point out the ‘grammatical error’ in this poem and caption, then you have lost the plot. Sign off of Instagram and reevaluate your life,” one person wrote, adding an eye-rolling emoji.

“Look at some of you more worried about the typo than the actual message,” another fan wrote. “This is why us women can’t progress. You all find too much joy in tearing each other down.”

Makle and Harry finished a royal your of Southern Africa earlier this month. It was a break from the constant media scrutiny she finds herself at home in the U.K.

Markle recently found a new defender in former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. She told The Sunday Times she believes the way Markle has been treated is “inexplicable” and believes the fact Markle is biracial plays a role into it.

“She proudly had a career first and has a voice that she thankfully continues to use,” Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea Clinton, added. “Anyone who has the temerity to break the mold of what has previously been established and expected often, unfortunately, receives criticism and bile that I don’t understand. We’ve seen this pattern repeatedly.”

Earlier this month, Prince Harry filed a lawsuit against the owners of The Daily Mail for publishing a private letter Markle sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

