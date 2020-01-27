Olivia Munn Reveals Kobe Bryant ‘Wanted to Help Kids Be Less Afraid of Death’, Mourns Him in New Post

Fans are mourning the loss of legend NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and the seven other victims who died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning outside Los Angeles. While several celebrities are taking to social media to share their sweet memories, thoughts and prayers with fans and the victims’ families, actress Olivia Munn has come forward to share not only her thoughts, but that that she and Bryant actually “wanted to help kids be less afraid of death” in a sweet Instagram post dedicated to the 41-year-old.

“Kobe. You were such a wonderful friend. Always positive and thoughtful and supportive and reliable and so, so bright. One of the brightest souls I’ve ever seen and I am absolutely devastated by this,” the post starts out.

“We were supposed to get together this week to brainstorm more parts of the epic world you were creating at Granity Studios. You were creating a whole big world from scratch- everything from the continents to the oceans and rivers to the trees and even the leaves on the trees,” she continued.

“The last time we talked, I told you my idea about what the night sky would be made of. I was inspired by friends of mine who lost their 4-year-old daughter to cancer. When explaining to their younger daughter what happened, instead of saying that here sister had died, they would tell her that ‘Billie turned into a star.’ To this day if you asked her where here sister is, she’ll say ‘Billie étoile.’

She ended her emotional caption with, “We wanted to help kids be less afraid of death and tell stories of all the little and big stars…. And now you’re one of them. [Sad face and star emojis]. Sending all of my love to Vanessa and your daughters. Rest in love my friend. I’ll look for you in the sky.”

Bryant founded Granity Studios, an “original content company focused on creating new ways to tell stories around sports. Stories that are crafted to entertain, by bringing education and inspiration together.”

In addition to Bryant and Gianna, the other victims include: John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Peyton Chester and the pilot Ara Zobayan

Bryant, along with all of the other victims, were on their way to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy for a basketball game when the helicopter went down. The chopper was flying in foggy conditions considered to be dangerous enough that local police agencies grounded their own aircrafts. Police have confirmed that there are no survivors.

Photo Credit: Mark Davis/Getty⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣